Fed's Goolsbee: The labour market remains pretty stable
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee struck a cautious but steady tone in fresh remarks. He pointed to resilience in the labor market, played down tariff effects on services inflation, and warned against moving too aggressively on rate cuts.
Key Quotes
What data we have still points to a pretty stable labour market right now.
Uptick in services inflation is probably not from tariffs.
Little wary about front-loading too many rate cuts and just counting on inflation going away.
