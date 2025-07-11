Fed’s Goolsbee: Do not understand arguments Fed should cut rates to make government debt cheaper

Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that he “does not understand arguments the Fed should cut rates to make government debt cheaper, mandate is on jobs and prices.”
He further noted that “following that there has been potential disruption, ambiguity that the Fed needs to resolve.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index is up 0.14% at 97.70.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.19%
|0.38%
|0.23%
|-0.08%
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.12%
|0.31%
|0.19%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|-0.12%
|0.24%
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|0.01%
|-0.24%
|JPY
|-0.38%
|-0.31%
|-0.24%
|-0.14%
|-0.46%
|-0.25%
|-0.44%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|-0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|-0.26%
|-0.09%
|-0.27%
|AUD
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|0.46%
|0.26%
|0.29%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.25%
|0.09%
|-0.29%
|-0.23%
|CHF
|0.03%
|0.09%
|0.24%
|0.44%
|0.27%
|0.04%
|0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3550 after UK data
GBP/USD stretches lower below 1.3550 in European trading on Friday. The pair faces fresh headwinds from an unexpected UK economic contraction in May. Additionally, a broadly firmer US Dollar on rising trade tensions continues to weigh on GBP/USD.
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700, awaits Trump's tariff letter to EU
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by fading EU-US trade deal hopes as US President Trump is set to send a tariff letter to the European Union later in the day. Sustained haven demand for the US Dollar also adds to EUR/USD's downside.
Gold price climbs back closer to weekly top amid sustained safe-haven buying
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the third straight day on Friday and climbs to the top end of its weekly range heading into the European session. In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, US President Donald Trump this week issued notices to a slew of trading partners and raised concerns about a global trade war.
Bitcoin leads charge to $120K as Ethereum and Ripple extend bullish run
Bitcoin is extending its bullish momentum, trading above $116,000 on Friday after surging to a new all-time high of $116,868 the previous day. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps, rallying above their key resistances.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.