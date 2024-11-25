Fed's Goolsbee argues for rate cuts barring signs of overheating

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that he foresees the Fed continuing to lower rates toward a stance that neither restricts nor promotes economic activity, per Bloomberg.
Key quotes
“Barring some convincing evidence of overheating, I don’t see the case for not continuing to have the fed funds rate decline,”
“How fast that happens will be determined by the outlook and conditions.”
“But the through line to me is pretty clear that we’re on a path, and that path is going to lead to lower rates, closer to what you might call neutral.”
“I think the broad through line has been the newer months of inflation coming in oftentimes below what was expected, but not that far above the 2% target.”
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.01% lower on the day at 106.87, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
