"A steady path of rate hikes, predictable adjustments based on data could improve market functioning, facilitate balance sheet runoff," Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"For interest rate hikes, steadiness and purposefulness over speed."
"Case for continuing to remove policy accommodation is clear cut, but peak policy rate is likely just speculation at this point."
"Sustained policy response required to address inflation; only careful observation of the economy will show how much more tightening is required."
"Fed should clearly signal resolve to shrink the balance sheet."
"There may be benefits to announcing desired reserve levels as the balance sheet shrinks."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.6% on the day at 109.00.
