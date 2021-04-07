Fed's Evans: Too early to even start talking about talking about QE taper

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans reiterated on Wednesday that it's too early to start talking about tapering of the quantitative easing (QE), as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"In assessing 'substantial further progress,' focused on actual data, not just forecasts."
"Moving in the right direction on labor market, still quite a long ways to go."
"Will need months and months of higher inflation before will even have an opinion on whether it's sustainable."
"As inflation rises it's 'going to be uncomfortable but we have to be patient, bolder."
"We are making good progress, I am optimistic."
"I've got good confidence in forecasts, risks are more balanced than they've been in quite some time."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 92.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
