Fed's Evans: Too early to even start talking about talking about QE taper

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans reiterated on Wednesday that it's too early to start talking about tapering of the quantitative easing (QE), as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"In assessing 'substantial further progress,' focused on actual data, not just forecasts."

"Moving in the right direction on labor market, still quite a long ways to go."

"Will need months and months of higher inflation before will even have an opinion on whether it's sustainable."

"As inflation rises it's 'going to be uncomfortable but we have to be patient, bolder."

"We are making good progress, I am optimistic."

"I've got good confidence in forecasts, risks are more balanced than they've been in quite some time."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 92.29.