Fed’s Evans: Premature to make call on December hike - BBG TV

Fed’s Evans: Premature to make call on December hike - BBG TVBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that it would be premature to make a call on a December rate hike.
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
- If prices are off target, tightening could be less constructive
- ‘Really nervous’ that inflation expectations are low
- Low inflation is a global environment
- Must reach inflation target ASAP
- Economy has handled Fed hikes so far
- Decisions should be based on outcome-based policy
- Moderate financial stability risks at the moment
