Fed's Evans: November employment report was a little disappointing

Commenting on the November jobs data, which showed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 245,000, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said the employment report was a "little disappointing," per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"US economy has been horrifically challenged."

"US economy came back more quickly than thought, still a ways to go in recovery."

"Recovery has been uneven with some sectors advantaged and others hit harder."

"Need a stronger return to work to keep things going."

"Vaccine is promising, a lot of reasons to hope that things will be better in 2021."

"Would expect a steeper yield curve as the economy strengthens."

"Risks auger for longer period at zero rates until inflation overshoots 2%."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 90.55.