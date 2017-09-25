Fed's Evans: Gradual, cautious approach to policy normalization is appropriate

Fed's Evans: Gradual, cautious approach to policy normalization is appropriateBy Eren Sengezer
In a speech before the Economic Club of Grand Rapids on Monday, Chicago Fed President Evans said that a gradual, cautious approach to policy normalization was appropriate.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Broadly comfortable lifting rates to 2.7 pct by end of 2019
- Fed needs clear signs of upward wage, price pressure before next rate hike
- Little in recent data to suggest inflation will soon rise to 2-pct target
- Should maintain policy accommodation until inflation on sustainable path to 2 pct
- U.S. economy close to full employment
- Concerned inflation expectations are too low
