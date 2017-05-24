Fed's Evans - below target US inflation is "a series policy outcome miss"By Omkar Godbole
Chincago Fed President Charles Evans, while speaking in Tokyo, said the below-target US inflation is "a serious policy outcome miss" and said that demonstrating a strong committment to our objectives by trying harder to hit our systemic inflation objective sooner rather than later is key to actually achieving this goal.
Key quotes
US economy has returned to full employment
Inflation has run below the 2% target for a full eight years