Fed’s Daly: Inflation on its way down but still stubborn
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly spoke about central banking, policy implementation, and balance sheets at the Institute of International & European Affairs in Dublin on Thursday. She said that although uncertainty has decreased significantly in the United States (US) economy, we still have work to do to bring inflation down to 2%.
Key takeaways
Uncertainty has come down quite a bit in US economy.
US economy has cautious optimism.
We still have work to do to bring inflation down to 2%.
The labor market has slowed quite a bit.
Inflation on its way down but still stubborn.
Premature to say definitely a cut or no cut in December.
Really think there is a premium on waiting to decide on rates until you have as much information.
Haven't made a final decision yet on interest rates for Dec."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.23%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.15%
|0.07%
|-0.23%
|EUR
|0.21%
|-0.03%
|0.18%
|0.25%
|0.06%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.23%
|0.03%
|0.20%
|0.27%
|0.09%
|0.30%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|0.04%
|-0.23%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.25%
|-0.27%
|-0.03%
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|-0.27%
|AUD
|0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|0.22%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|-0.07%
|-0.28%
|-0.30%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.22%
|-0.30%
|CHF
|0.23%
|0.02%
|-0.00%
|0.23%
|0.27%
|0.07%
|0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.