Fed's Cook: Cooling inflation is her main mission

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said "I am committed to promoting sustained economic growth in a context of low and stable inflation," in her statement to be given before the Senate on Wednesday. "As I stated to this committee last year, elevated inflation is a grave threat to sustaining the expansion of the American economy," Cook said, adding "If confirmed, I will stay focused on inflation until our job is done."
Key notes
- Elevated inflation is a `grave threat' to US economy.
- Focused on inflation ‘until the job is done’.
- American economy at ‘critical juncture’.
Fed’s Jefferson also made remarks:
- Remain focused on returning inflation to 2%.
- Fed must remain attentive to inflation, banking-sector stress.
- Geopolitical uncertainty - us banking system is sound & resilient.
-
US Dollar update
The US Dollar index DXY on Tuesday rose from 102.32 to a high of 102.785 and recovered from early losses posting modest gains. Tuesday’s better-than-expected US housing news was bullish for the US Dollar.
