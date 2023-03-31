Fed's Collins: Need to balance risk that we don't do enough on inflation vs doing too much

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said that they are likely to see at least some impact of banking stress on credit conditions, via Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"We need to balance risk that we don't do enough on inflation vs doing too much."
"Banking stress is certainly a factor."
"There's a pathway to bringing inflation down without a significant downturn."
There were mistakes made on Silicon Valley Bank by the Fed."
"It will still be some time but over coming quarters we should see other sectors responding to tighter monetary policy."
Market reaction
These comments failed to trigger a reaction and the US Dollar Index was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 102.32.
