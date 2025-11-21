Fed’s Collins: Inflation remains elevated
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Boston President Susan Collins spoke in an interview with CNBC on Friday. She claimed that the September jobs data was mixed and that, with limited data, economic activity remains resilient.
Key takeaways
September jobs data was mixed.
Wasn't surprised to see rise in September unemployment rate.
Right now, with limited data, economic activity continues to be resilient.
Job market has clearly softened.
Unemployment rate is still relatively low.
Inflation remains elevated.
Mildly restrictive monetary policy very appropriate right now.
Hesitant to think about next policy meeting.
Resilient demand could put pressure on prices.
Rate cuts already done helped address risks.
Financial conditions are accommodative.
A range of views on Fed is healthy.
Is 'hesitant' to get too far ahead with rate cuts while inflation still high."
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.