Fed's Bullard: Swift response to bank stress allows monetary policy to focus on inflation

Share:

St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Friday that the response to the bank stress was swift and appropriate, allowing the monetary policy to focus on inflation, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Inflation remains too high, US macro data are stronger than expected."

"Regulators can do more as needed to contain financial stress."

"Not uncommon for some firms to fail to adjust to changing financial conditions."

"Inflation expectations relatively low, a good sign for disinflation this year."

"Silicon valley bank was a very unusual case,hard-pressed to find other banks in a similar situation."

"Markets so far giving a thumbs up to Credit Suisse deal."

"People need to keep in mind that there are many macroprudential tools that can be deployed."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index continues to trade in positive territory above 103.00 following these comments.