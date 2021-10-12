Fed's Bullard support taper in November

In a CNBC interview, Federal Reserve's James Bullard has stated that he supports starting a taper in November.
Key comments
Says he wants to finish the taper in Q1 of 2022 to be in place to react to higher inflation.
Says the pandemic will come under better and better control with pills, booster shots, shots for kids.
Says still in great shape economy-wise despite the delta setback in Q3.
Says by next spring could see the unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level.
Says 'reasonable' to think inflation could come down on its own, but there's some risk it could go higher.
Says want to be in a position to raise rates if needed in spring or summer of 2022.
Says the probability of recession is exceptionally low at this point.
Meanwhile, the carry trade currencies, where rate hikes are being priced in, are higher. The US dollar is taking up the top spot behind CAD and AUD on Tuesday.
DXY, the index that measures the US dollar vs a basket of major rivals, is trading through 93.50 and is at the highest level since Sep 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure and trades around 1.1530. Dismal German data and Fed’s speakers hinting at soon-to-come tapering weighing on the pair. A sour market mood adds to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3600
GBP/USD edged higher during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the pair met support around 1.3570 and returned to 1.3600, where it closed on Monday.
Gold sellers still willing to add shorts around critical Fibonacci resistance
The IMF downgraded its global growth forecast amid supply disruption and increasing financial risk. US government bond yields ticked lower as Wall Street suffered another setback. XAU/USD is technically neutral and confined to familiar Fibonacci levels.
Shiba Inu price has one-way ticket toward $0.00003500
Shiba Inu price action is still in a bull run since the end of September. After a bullish spike in SHIB price, some profit-taking occurred, and the price started to fade. Bulls kept their cards close to their chest and saw their bull run restored in full with $0.00003535 as target.
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.