Japan Finance Minister Katayama: Will take appropriate action against excessive moves
Japan Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama spoke at an online meeting with other G7 finance ministers, where he claimed that most of the G7 finance ministers discussed support for Ukraine and that she will take appropriate action against excessive moves from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday.
Key takeaways
G7 finance ministers discussed support for Ukraine.
Action needed to correct excessive trade imbalance.
Expect BOJ to conduct appropriate monetary policies to sustainably, stably hit its price target
clearly seeing one-sided, rapid moves.
Told G7 finance ministers about Japan's plans to support Ukraine.
Desirable for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.
Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.
Understand latest BOJ rate hike was designed to adjust degree of monetary easing from perspective of achieving 2% price target.
Alarmed over FX moves.
Communications with BOJ Ueda have been very good.
No discussions on forex at G7 meeting.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.