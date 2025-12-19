TRENDING:
Japan Finance Minister Katayama: Will take appropriate action against excessive moves

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Japan Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama spoke at an online meeting with other G7 finance ministers, where he claimed that most of the G7 finance ministers discussed support for Ukraine and that she will take appropriate action against excessive moves from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday.

Key takeaways

G7 finance ministers discussed support for Ukraine.

Action needed to correct excessive trade imbalance.

Expect BOJ to conduct appropriate monetary policies to sustainably, stably hit its price target

clearly seeing one-sided, rapid moves.

Told G7 finance ministers about Japan's plans to support Ukraine.

Desirable for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.

Understand latest BOJ rate hike was designed to adjust degree of monetary easing from perspective of achieving 2% price target.

Alarmed over FX moves.

Communications with BOJ Ueda have been very good.

No discussions on forex at G7 meeting.”

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.08%0.00%1.07%-0.10%-0.10%0.33%0.08%
EUR0.08%0.08%1.18%-0.02%-0.02%0.41%0.16%
GBP-0.00%-0.08%1.09%-0.10%-0.10%0.33%0.07%
JPY-1.07%-1.18%-1.09%-1.16%-1.16%-0.75%-0.99%
CAD0.10%0.02%0.10%1.16%-0.01%0.42%0.18%
AUD0.10%0.02%0.10%1.16%0.00%0.43%0.17%
NZD-0.33%-0.41%-0.33%0.75%-0.42%-0.43%-0.25%
CHF-0.08%-0.16%-0.07%0.99%-0.18%-0.17%0.25%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

