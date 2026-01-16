Fed’s Bowman: Concerned about labor market fragility
Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair Michelle Bowman said that, given the risks, the Fed should not signal a pause in its rate-cutting campaign, in a speech at the New England Economic Forum in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday.
Key takeaways
Given risks, Fed should not signal a pause in rate-cutting campaign.
US Central Bank should stand ready to cut interest rates again given labor market risks.
Risk to Fed's mandates is asymmetric, with job risks outweighing inflation concerns.
Monetary policy is moderately restrictive right now.
Inflation pressures are easing as tariff influences abate.
Fed policymaking should be forward looking and driven by forecasts.
Given risks, Fed policy should be focused on supporting job market.
Fed expects 'solid' growth, lower inflation and stabilizing job market.
Firms may start shedding workers unless there is demand improvement.
Concerned about labor market fragility.
Underlying inflation levels closer to Fed’s 2% target.
Fed has made considerable progress in lowering inflation.
Wage growth consistent with 2% inflation.
US economy has been resilient."
