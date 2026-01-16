Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast:GBP/USD flat near 1.3380 as strong data boosts the US Dollar

GBP/USD flat near 1.3380 as strong data boosts the US Dollar

The British Pound (GBP) trades sideways against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday during the North American session, after reaching a daily high of 1.3413, but solid US data released this week capped Sterling's advance. GBP/USD trades at 1.3380 and continues to distance from the 200-day SMA key technical level at 1.3405.

GBP/USD returns above 1.3400 as the US Dollar rally loses steam

The Pound is trimming losses against the US Dollar on Friday, with price action returning above 1.3400 ahead of the US session opening, up from Thursday's lows near 1.3360. The pair is on track to end the week practically unchanged after depreciating about 0.7% in the previous two weeks.

Pound Sterling remains fragile against US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution near its four-week low around 1.3360 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its monetary-easing campaign in the monetary policy meeting later this month.