The Russia-Ukraine war is increasing uncertainty, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said while speaking on "Economic Leadership from America's Founding to the Global Pandemic" at the University of Southern California's George Washington Leadership Lecture Series.
Additional quotes
The war in Ukraine impacts inflation, boosts uncertainty.
Greater uncertainty is a source of risk for demand.
Market reaction
The US dollar index is holding the lower ground near 98.25, down 0.16% on the day. The main catalyst behind the dollar’s move lower is the huge sell-off in the USD/JPY pair this Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Sell-off extends below 122.00 on BOJ action, Japan FY-end flows
USD/JPY is plunging below 122.00, down over a big figure so far this Wednesday, as the BOJ's intervention in the bond market is finally helping the yen gain ground. The repatriation flows into the yen due to the Japanese fiscal year-end is also weighing heavily on the pair.
AUD/USD defends 0.7500 on softer USD and upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD is defending 0.7500, as progress on the Moscow-Kyiv peace talks underpins risk-on impulse, weighing on the safe-haven US dollar. Strong Australian Retail Sales also keep the aussie afloat. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs data.
Gold senses responsive buying below $1,900 but still inside the woods
Gold has been hammered by the market participants as safe-haven assets lose appeal on progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall this week after failing to sustain above the grounds of $1,950.00.
Shiba Inu price could repeat another explosive breakout
Shiba Inu price is about to trigger an event that has not been triggered since October 2021: an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. When this bullish Ichimoku long entry appears, instruments often have long and sustained uptrends, something SHIBA has not seen in five months.
Tilray Inc retreats from three-month top on doubts over marijuana legalization chances
Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) extended its bullish momentum and hit three-month highs at $8.71 before retreating sharply to settle Tuesday at $8.32. The stock price still added 4.13% on the day. Tilray still has a solid foundation even if legalization does not pass in the US.