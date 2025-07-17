Fed's Bostic: Economic outlook remains highly uncertain

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic expressed further caution about the state of the US economy and potential tariff fallout on inflation metrics in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Key highlights
Economic outlook remains highly uncertain.
The economy's tariff adjustment could take months.
Rate cuts might be difficult in the short run.
