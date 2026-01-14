WTI hits highest since late October as Iran unrest fuels risk premium
- WTI extends its rebound to a fifth straight day, trading at the highest level since October.
- Rising geopolitical risk linked to Iran unrest keeps oil markets on edge.
- Surprise EIA crude stock build fails to cool bullish momentum.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extends its rebound on Wednesday, rising for a fifth straight day amid escalating unrest in Iran, which is fueling a fresh geopolitical risk premium. At the time of writing, WTI trades around $61.50 per barrel, its highest level since October 27, with prices up nearly 5% so far this week.
Markets remain uneasy about potential supply disruptions amid nationwide protests in Iran, which have revived fears of possible United States (US) involvement and the risk of wider regional instability.
Risks of possible US military action in Iran have risen after US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!… HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” adding that all meetings with Iranian officials are cancelled until the violence ends. Trump has previously indicated that military action remains an option if Tehran continues its crackdown.
Markets are closely watching further developments on the Iran-US front. On the data side, the latest report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) did little to temper bullish momentum, even as it showed a surprise 3.391 million-barrel build in crude inventories, against expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel draw and following the previous week’s 3.831 million-barrel decline.
The EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, published on Tuesday, points to a softer medium-term backdrop for crude prices. The agency said it expects global Oil prices to decline in 2026 as worldwide production exceeds demand, pushing global inventories higher. According to the EIA, inventories are projected to continue rising into 2027, albeit at a slower pace.
The EIA forecasts Brent crude will average $56 per barrel in 2026, around 19% lower than in 2025, before easing further to an average of $54 per barrel in 2027.
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.