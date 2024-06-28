Fed's Barkin: Will proceed deliberately on policy

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Friday that he will proceed deliberately on monetary policy while delivering prepared remarks at the Global Interdependence Center in Paris, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"Lags are still are playing out, policy tightening will eventually slow the economy further."
"Agility is key, must adjust according to new information."
"Services and shelter price-setters still have room to push prices higher."
"Open to the idea that rate hikes are not constraining economy as much as we think, given remarkable strength we are seeing."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be impacting the US Dollar's valuation in a meaningful way. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 105.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.0700 ahead of key US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading sideways near 1.0700 in the European session on Friday. The pair reverses the previous rebound amid resurgent US Dollar demand even as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Markets turn anxious ahead of US PCE inflation and Sunday's French elections.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2650, awaits US PCE data
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains slightly above 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. Traders ignore the upward revision to the UK Q1 GDP data, refraining from placing any directional bets ahead of the key US PCE inflation data.
Gold could witness volatility after release of PCE inflation data
Gold (XAU/USD) edges marginally higher, trading above $2,330 on Friday, ahead of the main economic data event for the week, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) – Price Index for May.
BTC struggles around the $62,000 level
Bitcoin price faces pullback resistance at the lower band of the descending wedge around $62,000. Ethereum price finds support at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Ripple price faces resistance at $0.500, its daily resistance level.
US core PCE inflation set to slow as markets mull Federal Reserve rate cut bets for September
The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen as the more influential measure of inflation in terms of Fed positioning. The index is forecast to rise 0.1% on a monthly basis in May.