Fed's Barkin: Market-based inflation expectations have not escalated beyond target

"Market-based inflation expectations have not escalated beyond the target," Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin noted on Tuesday and added that survey-based expectations remain stable as well, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"On brink of completing recovery."

"Challenges in workforce supply likely to last to summer."

"Watching very closely if will see sustained upward pressure on wages."

"The issue right now is no longer demand-side; it's supply-side."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.27% on the day at 89.60.