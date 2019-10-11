Federal Reserve's Kaplan: Concerned that the manufacturing slowdown will intensify

NEWS

Federal Reserve's Kaplan has said that that Fed has come to the conclusion that the system needs more reserves than the US has. 

More comments:

  • The US is consumer is strong and sees growth about 2% this year.
  • Concerned that the manufacturing slowdown will intensify.
  • Job at the Fed is to make sure to avert a slowdown.
  • Program to buy treasury bills not related to monetary policy.
  • US economy is mixed.

