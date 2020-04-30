Federal Reserve expands access to its PPPLF to additional lenders

In it's yet another move to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19), the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced to expand access to its Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) to additional lenders, and expanded the collateral that can be pledged.

The changes will facilitate lending to small businesses via the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

As a result of the changes, all PPP lenders approved by the SBA, including non-depository institution lenders, are now eligible to participate in the PPPLF. SBA-qualified PPP lenders include banks, credit unions, Community Development Financial Institutions, members of the Farm Credit System, small business lending companies licensed by the SBA, and some financial technology firms.

Additionally, eligible borrowers will be able to pledge whole PPP loans that they have purchased as collateral to the PPPLF.

The SBA's PPP guarantees loans from qualified lenders to small businesses so that those businesses can keep workers employed.