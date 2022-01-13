Fed View: Rate hike in March; balance sheet runoff soon after – ABN AMRO

Economists at ABN AMRO bank have brought forward their expectations for the start of interest rate hikes by the Fed from June to March while predicting balance-sheet run-off to kick in soon after.
Key quotes
“Following further unexpectedly strong labor market data last Friday, and a number of Fed speakers (Barkin and Bostic) since showing openness to a March interest rate rise, we have brought forward our expectation for the start of rate hikes from June previously.“
“Following a 25bp hike in March, we continue to expect the Fed to hike at a quarterly pace until it reaches the pre-pandemic target range of 1.50-1.75%, but this is now expected to be reached one quarter sooner – in Q2 2023. As such, we now expect four hikes in 2022, up from three previously, while we continue to expect three hikes in 2023.”
“With the December FOMC minutes last week providing confirmation that the Fed is likely to take a more aggressive approach to winding down its balance sheet, we now expect this to begin soon after the March lift-off, perhaps as soon as May.”
“Initially, we expect this new round of QT to start at a slow pace of $15bn per month, with the pace doubling each month until it reaches a $60bn per month pace (this amount includes both Treasuries and MBS; the Treasury portion being c.$40bn).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from monthly top near 1.1450 but bulls stay hopeful
EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in five weeks around one-month high. Clear break of descending trend line from May, bullish MACD signals favor buyers. 100-DMA lures bulls ahead of the three-month-old horizontal hurdle.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold bulls remain poised to test $1,831 and $1,837
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs, as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields this Thursday. Despite the pullback in gold price, the upside bias remains intact, courtesy of a bullish technical setup on the daily chart.
Ripple upside potential capped at 22%
XRP price has witnessed a quick rally as it bounced off a crucial support level. Although the crypto market, in general, shows a bullish outlook, Ripple’s upside potential seems to be capped due to a barrage of resistance barriers.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March.