Fed to wait until 2023 to raise rates, but there is risk of earlier hike – Reuters Poll

On average, the economy was expected to grow 4.0% next year, 2.5% in 2023 and 2.2% in 2024. That compared with previous forecasts of 4.2% for 2022 and 2.3% for 2023. The September poll did not ask for forecasts for 2024.

Twenty-two of the 40 economists who responded to an additional question said the greater worry for the U.S. economy over the coming year was persistently higher inflation, and 30% of them said it was a bigger-than-expected slowdown in growth.

Twenty-nine of the 37 economists who responded said the risk for the timing of the Fed's first interest rate hike was that it could come earlier than they expected.

Forty of 67 economists said the fed funds rate would rise from its current level of 0-0.25% in 2023 or later, with most clustering around the first quarter of that year. The remaining 27 economists expect a rate hike by the end of next year.

“The Federal Reserve will wait until 2023 before raising interest rates,” per the October 12-18 Reuters poll economists. The survey results also mention “persistently higher inflation over the coming year” as a greater risk for the US economy.

