Fed to signal precautionary interest rate cuts are coming - ING

"With trade tensions likely to escalate, this Wednesday’s Fed meeting looks set to confirm market expectations - precautionary interest rate cuts are coming," argue ING analysts.
Key quotes
"After hiking interest rates four times in 2018 the Federal Reserve has taken a more cautious approach to monetary policy in 2019."
"Concerns about the economic implications of President Trump’s willingness to use trade tariffs in disputes with other countries means that downside risks to growth are building. On Wednesday, we expect the Fed to signal precautionary rate cuts are in the offing. Markets favour a 25bp rate cut in July with three additional rate cuts over the next twelve months."
"We are a little more cautious seeing two 25bp moves in the second half of 2019, given the underlying strength of the US economy and our belief that President Trump will want a trade deal signed well ahead of the presidential elections next year."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, dangerously close to 1.1200
The positive tone of the pair fades in the American afternoon as demand for the dollar resumes, despite softer-than-expected US data. All eyes on the Fed this week.
GBP/USD extends decline, pierces 1.2550
Despite moving in slow-motion, GBP/USD decline is continuous with the pair trading at levels last seen in January, amid political uncertainty weighing on Sterling.
USD/JPY remains directionless above mid-108s on Monday
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday as the slightly upbeat market sentiment doesn't allow the safe-haven JPY to gather strength.
Gold remains on track to close with small losses below $1340
The XAU/USD pair, which closed higher on the weekly chart for the fourth straight time last week, is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Monday amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers that had a lasting impact on the greenback's market valuation or the risk perception.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.