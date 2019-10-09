Danske Bank analysts point out that the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (voter, neutral) will speak again today at the 'Fed listens' event in Kansas but will likely not bring much new compared to his speech yesterday.

Key Quotes

“Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting will be released tonight . This will give insights into the discussion about the need for further accommodation. However, the meeting took place before the recent weak US service PMI that points to some spill-over to US consumers and the service sector.”

“Also look out for any new comments regarding the upcoming US-China trade talks starting tomorrow in Washington . We may also get more signals regarding possible Chinese retaliation against the US blacklisting of more Chinese companies. However, China may wait until the other side of the trade talks this week before hitting back.”