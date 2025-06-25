Fed proposes easing capitalization requirements despite internal opposition

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a proposal to lower leverage ratios for major banks on Wednesday, drawing some criticism from Fed policymakers who intend to oppose the rule changes if and when they take place.
What are the eSLR requirements, and what do they do?
The enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (eSLR) was adopted in 2014 as part of Basel III regulation overhauls to increase global banking stability following the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. Under the eSLR, banks that are designated as a Global Systemically Important Bank (GSIB) must maintain a 5% capital reserve relative to its total leverage, which includes assets that are typically considered safe, such as US Treasury bonds.
What are the proposed changes to the eSLR?
If the Fed goes ahead with its plan to revamp eSLR requirements, GSIBs can expect an overall reduction in their eSLR requirements from a flat 2% buffer to a bounded target equal to one-half of that bank's method 1 surcharge, which is overall expected to reduce capital-leverage requirements by 1.4% for GSIBs, and by 27% for GSIB subsidiary institutions.
What will the eSLR changes do?
Under the proposed adjustments to GSIB leverage ratios, the eSLR changes are expected to free up additional capital for major investment banks to invest in Treasury bonds. Granting additional investment allocation to GSIBs could help to shore up stability for the US Treasury market in times of economic turmoil.
Fed Board of Governors members Adriana Kugler and former Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are both expected to express dissent to the proposed changes in prepared statements.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh YTD highs, targets 1.1650
The EUR/USD comeback is gaining traction, with the pair trading in fresh YTD peaks near the 1.1650 mark as Wednesday’s session draws to a close. The pair's rebound follows the Greenback's loss of momentum, which erased its recent gains as investors seem to revert to a risk-taking atmosphere. There was no update after Chief Powell's second congressional hearing.
GBP/USD hits new 2025 peaks around 1.3650
GBP/USD now intensifies its upward momentum, climbing to new yearly tops in the proximity of the 1.3650 level on the back of further selling pressure on the US dollar weakness, all while the risk complex remains broadly bullish.
Gold extends its tepid recovery from weekly lows
Gold prices reversed the initial decline to nearly $3,310 and trade with acceptable gains in the vicinity of the $3,340 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday. The US Dollar’s offered stance and mixed US yields come in tandem with the recovery in the precious metal.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market, as reflected by BTC's steady rise.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.