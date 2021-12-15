Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – December 15

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech will start at 19:30 GMT.
Fed Preview: Dollar hinges on 2022 rate hike dots, guide to trading the grand finale of 2021.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Can the FOMC satisfy and mollify the markets?
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1200 as dollar capitalizes on hawkish Fed policy decisions
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the late American session and declined toward 1.1200. The US Federal Reserve increased the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion as widely expected.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
Gold rebounds after falling to a fresh two-month low near $1,750
With the immediate reaction to the Fed's decision to double the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion, gold dropped to a two-month low of $1,753 before recovering toward $1,760. 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% ahead of Powell's presser.
