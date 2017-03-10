Fed officials 'looking hard' at Dec rate hike - UOB

Fed officials 'looking hard' at Dec rate hike - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Fed officials who spoke earlier in the week were relatively cautious.
Key Quotes:
"Dallas Fed President Kaplan said we will need to ‘look hard’ at December rate hike while Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari urged caution before tightening policy further. He prefers not to raise rates until core PCE inflation reaches 2%."
