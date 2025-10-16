Fed Miran: The central bank should cut by 50 bps but expect it will be a 25 bps move

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran warns of United States (US) economic uncertainty in the wake of renewed trade tensions with China.

Key Comments

The uncertainty about the economy that had dissipated is now back because of renewed US China tensions.



It would be very disruptive, if manufacturers can't get rare earth materials.



Growth for 2026 could hinge on how China-US tensions are resolved.



I see 2025 US economic growth at around 2%.



The Fed should cut by 50 bps but expect it will be a 25 bps move.



Tariffs may yet cause inflation, but I don't see it yet.



Halting balance-sheet runoff soon makes sense.



Market Reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, remains broadly sideways near 98.65 during the press time.