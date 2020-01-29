Fed: Just a technical adjustment to IOER – Wells Fargo

The Federal Reserve, as expected, kept its target range for the interest rate at 1.50% to 1.75%. Analysts at Wells Fargo explained the FOMC also decided to raise the rate it pays commercial banks on the reserves they hold at the Fed (IOER). According to them this increase is largely a technical adjustment and does not represent a fundamental change in monetary policy.
Key Quotes:
“All ten voting members of the committee agreed with the decision to keep rates on hold. The committee’s characterization of the current state of the economy was little changed relative to the statement that was released at the conclusion of the last FOMC meeting on December 11."
“The effective fed funds rate, which is the rate that is determined in the market, has been trading near the bottom of the target range for some time. The FOMC would like to see this rate more in the middle of the 1.50% to 1.75% range. By raising the IOER, the FOMC gives banks more incentive to keep reserves parked at the Fed, which should help to push the fed funds rate back toward the middle of the range.”
“The Fed started to buy T-bills in October to relieve upward pressure on repo rates. The Fed has been buying T-bills at a pace of roughly $60 billion per month. The FOMC did not specify an amount of planned T-bill purchases going forward, which is consistent with our view that the Fed will ramp down its monthly purchases from the current pace of $60 billion/month at some point during the first half of the year.”
“The committee would raise rates in 2020 only if growth turned out to be much stronger than expected and/or if inflation were to shoot suddenly higher, which does not seem very likely. On the other hand, the FOMC likely won’t cut rates unless the economy were to falter, which we do not expect.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advanced above 1.10 after moderately dovish Fed comments
EUR/USD is rising above 1.10 as Fed Chair Powell stressed that he wants inflation to hit 2%, not near this level. The bank also committed to supporting the repo market.
GBP/USD trades above 1.30 after Fed decision
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after the Fed left rates unchanged and committed to bringing inflation to 2%. The EU Parliament approved the Brexit accord as expected.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold drops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. the DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.