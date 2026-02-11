TRENDING:
Correction: About the HSBC market commentary

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

(This story was corrected on February 11 at 08:50 GMT as its content was written based on an old report, making it outdated from the moment of its publication. The story shouldn't have been published.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

