Fed eases supplementary leverage ratio requirements for one year

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) recently took one more step to combat coronavirus (COVID-19). The Fed announced changes to calculate the supplementary leverage ratio, which the big banks have to maintain, for one year.
“The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was temporarily taking steps to ease an obscure capital requirement for large banks to address strained conditions in the Treasury market,” said the Wall Street Journal.
The details suggest that the temporary change would exclude U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the calculation of the leverage ratio, and will be in effect until March 31, 2021. The vote to ease the requirement was unanimous.
FX implications
While the early Asian hours restrict the market’s reaction to the news, this adds strength to the US dollar while signaling no major changes to the risk-tone amid the early Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive
AUD/USD fails to cheer better than forecast activity numbers from home and China. Globally rising coronavirus cases, extended lockdowns in Europe and grim words from key policymakers favor risk-off.
USD/JPY: Under pressure but no follow-through
Japan’s large manufacturers´ sentiment plummeted in the first quarter of the year. The market’s mood is sour, amid the coronavirus pandemic running out of control. USD/JPY trading below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance.
Yield outlook - QE beats supply, keeping long EUR and USD yields low for now
COVID-19 and its economic consequences, together with the monetary and fiscal policy response, have set the direction for global fixed income markets over the past month.
WTI fails to hold above $21, clings to modest daily gains
Crude oil prices gained traction in the US afternoon and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose to a daily high of $21.20 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?
Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.