Citigroup strategists led by Andrew Hollenhorst said in their latest client note, doors are open for a full percentage point rate hike after the US Nonfarm Payrolls blowout.
Key quotes
“The surprisingly strong jobs report, coupled with faster-than-expected wage growth, could "make a 75 basis-point hike in September very likely and raise the potential for further super-sized increases."
"Our base case remains for a 75 basis-point hike in September, but we would not be too surprised by a 100 basis-point hike if core inflation comes in stronger than expected."
