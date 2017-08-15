Fed and dollar to shift on today's data? - Scotiabank

Fed and dollar to shift on today's data? - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Fed expectations and the USD will shift according to the tone of the data this morning.
Key Quotes:
"...but we do not expect the USD bounce to extend significantly from here."
"We still rather think that the US economy’s reduced relative growth and yield advantages, as well as ongoing questions about how soon President Trump can advance his agenda, will curb the appeal of the USD."
