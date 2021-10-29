FCEL Stock News: FuelCell energy soars higher as Biden plan hits Capitol Hill

The broader renewable energy sector was firing on all cylinders following the news, with Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) building upon their already strong weeks. Shares of PLUG were up 7.85% and Bloom Energy climbed a further 5.98% on Thursday, while ancillary stocks like Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) and even Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) were also trading higher during the session.

The major catalyst on Thursday was a report that President Biden was visiting Capitol Hill with his much talked about renewable energy bill. Although it originally called for as much as $3.5 trillion, the plan has been slimmed down to a mere $1.75 trillion. Some key parts of Biden’s plan were scrapped, although the part that renewable energy investors were excited about remained intact. Specifically, the $500 billion that will be designated for renewable energy infrastructure, and the next generation of clean energy vehicles.

NASDAQ:FCEL snapped its recent skid and was re-energized on Thursday, after the major renewable energy plan approaches final approval. Shares of FCEL were up 8.14% and closed the session at $7.57. FuelCell outpaced the NASDAQ index, which also saw a positive day on Thursday. That is until Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tanked their third quarter earnings report, sending both stocks down over 4.0% in extended trading hours. The disappointing earnings also sent S&P 500 futures spiralling downwards, as two of its largest constituents sold off. FuelCell managed to erase the losses from the past two sessions, in what has been a rather eventful week for the hydrogen and renewable energy sector.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.