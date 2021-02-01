EU's Von der Leyen: AstraZeneca to deliver 9 million more vaccine doses

In a welcome news kicking-off a new month, Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission tweeted out on Sunday, AstraZeneca will start deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccines one week earlier than expected.

The EU Chief added that the Anglo-Swedish pharma company will deliver nine million more doses of its vaccine to the Union in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million for the period.

Key quotes

“AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer and will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled,”

“The company would expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.”

“It is crucial to prepare for the appearance of such variants.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD fails to benefit from the above news, as it keeps its range around 1.2130 amid broad risk-aversion. The spot was last seen trading at 1.2125, down 0.08% on the day.