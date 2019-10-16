EU's Tusk on Brexit: In seven to eight hours everything should be clear

Commenting on the latest developments surrounding Brexit negotiations during an interview with the private news channel TVN 24, "Theoretically in seven to eight hours everything should be clear," said European Council President Donald Tusk, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, the British Pound continues to push higher on reports claiming that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had accepted the United Kingdom's (UK) proposals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.22% on the day at 1.2815 and the EUR/GBP pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.8625.