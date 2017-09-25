EU’s Barnier: UK PM May’s speech must be translated into position in Brexit talks

EU’s Barnier: UK PM May’s speech must be translated into position in Brexit talksBy Eren Sengezer
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is out on the wires delivering his comments on Theresa May's Brexit speech, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- EU must decide whether Brexit transition is in its interests, maintains EU laws
- UK PM May’s speech must be translated into position in Brexit talks
- EU hoping for progress on all key points in Brexit talks this week,
- 3 key criteria is ‘more important than ever’ to decide move to 2nd phase of Brexit talks
