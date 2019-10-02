EU’s Barnier: progress made on Brexit, but a lot of work remains

- EU’s Barnier 'progress is being made on Brexit, but a lot of work remains'.
- Meetings between the EU and UK negotiation teams will take place in Brussels over the coming days.
EU’s Barnier has been crossing the wries following a number of other headlines that are streaming through in the lead up to 'Brexit-oween' on the 31st October. Barnier has said, as we have heard many times over from this man over the last few years, that 'progress is being made on Brexit, but a lot of work remains'.
He said that they will continue working towards Brexit deal and that EU’s choice will never be a ‘no-deal’ - this according to Reuters. This is somewhat Pound friendly, which has travelled a full cent range on the day agains the Dollar, sitting flat at the time of writing between 1.2226 and 1.2323.
In other headlines, it is noted that the proposals that PM Bosirs Johnson has made to the EU will require them to ‘adjust customs rules’.
President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke to Prime Minister Johnson
Earlier, President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke to Prime Minister Johnson where Johnson informed the President about the contents of the UK's latest proposal – which includes a legal text, explanatory note and a letter from the Prime Minister. The statement made by the European Commission stated that Juncker 'acknowledged the positive advances, notably with regards to the full regulatory alignment for all goods and the control of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain'.
"However, the President also noted that there are still some problematic points that will need further work in the coming days, notably with regards to the governance of the backstop."
Next steps
The statement explained that meetings between the EU and UK negotiation teams will take place in Brussels over the coming days.
"In keeping with the EU's transparency policy, we will inform the European Parliament and the Council at every step of the way. The European Commission's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and his team will update the European Parliament and the Council this evening. President Juncker will also speak to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and will listen carefully to his views."
