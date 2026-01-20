Eurozone ZEW Survey improves to 40.8 in January, beats 35.2 estimates
Eurozone ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment jumps sharply to 40.8 in January, beating estimates of 35.2 and December's reading of 33.7.
The German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment has also arrived higher at 59.6 in January against estimates of 50.0 and the prior release of 45.8. Meanwhile, the survey's Current Situation indicator, which reflects the change in the institutional investor sentiment, improves sharply to -72.7 from -81.0 in December, also beating estimates of -75.5.
Market reaction
There seems to be no significant impact of the Eurozone's ZEW survey on the Euro (EUR) as of writing. However, EUR/USD trades 0.7% higher to near 1.1730.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.70%
|-0.35%
|-0.24%
|-0.30%
|-0.21%
|-0.72%
|-0.89%
|EUR
|0.70%
|0.36%
|0.46%
|0.41%
|0.49%
|-0.02%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|0.35%
|-0.36%
|0.13%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|-0.36%
|-0.55%
|JPY
|0.24%
|-0.46%
|-0.13%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.48%
|-0.65%
|CAD
|0.30%
|-0.41%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.43%
|-0.59%
|AUD
|0.21%
|-0.49%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.50%
|-0.66%
|NZD
|0.72%
|0.02%
|0.36%
|0.48%
|0.43%
|0.50%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|0.89%
|0.19%
|0.55%
|0.65%
|0.59%
|0.66%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.