Eurozone ZEW Survey improves to 40.8 in January, beats 35.2 estimates

Eurozone ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment jumps sharply to 40.8 in January, beating estimates of 35.2 and December's reading of 33.7.

The German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment has also arrived higher at 59.6 in January against estimates of 50.0 and the prior release of 45.8. Meanwhile, the survey's Current Situation indicator, which reflects the change in the institutional investor sentiment, improves sharply to -72.7 from -81.0 in December, also beating estimates of -75.5.

Market reaction

There seems to be no significant impact of the Eurozone's ZEW survey on the Euro (EUR) as of writing. However, EUR/USD trades 0.7% higher to near 1.1730.