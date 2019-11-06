Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dives to -3.3 in June, a big miss

Investor confidence in the Eurozone deteriorated sharply in June amid a renewed escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Tuesday.

The gauge slipped to -3.3 in June from 5.3 in May and against a reading of 2.9 expected.

Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner said: "The renewed escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute is having a considerable impact on the Eurozone economy."