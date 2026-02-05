Eurozone Retail Sales falls 0.5% MoM in December vs. 0.1% growth
Eurozone Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, declines 0.5% month-on-month (MoM) in December, faster than estimates of 0.2% fall. In November, the consumer spending measure rose by 0.1%, revised lower from 0.2%.
On an annualized basis, Retail Sales rise by 1.3%, slower than estimates of 1.6% and the prior release of 2.4%, revised higher from 2.3%.
Market reaction
There seems to be a mild positive impact of THE Eurozone's Retail Sales on the Euro (EUR). However, EUR/USD is down 0.2% near 1.1780.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.64%
|0.27%
|0.24%
|0.43%
|0.36%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|0.46%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.26%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.64%
|-0.46%
|-0.38%
|-0.39%
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|-0.49%
|JPY
|-0.27%
|-0.07%
|0.38%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.24%
|-0.07%
|0.39%
|0.02%
|0.20%
|0.11%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|-0.26%
|0.21%
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|-0.29%
|NZD
|-0.36%
|-0.18%
|0.28%
|-0.08%
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.21%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|0.03%
|0.49%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|0.29%
|0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.