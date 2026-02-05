Eurozone Retail Sales falls 0.5% MoM in December vs. 0.1% growth

Eurozone Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, declines 0.5% month-on-month (MoM) in December, faster than estimates of 0.2% fall. In November, the consumer spending measure rose by 0.1%, revised lower from 0.2%.

On an annualized basis, Retail Sales rise by 1.3%, slower than estimates of 1.6% and the prior release of 2.4%, revised higher from 2.3%.

Market reaction

There seems to be a mild positive impact of THE Eurozone's Retail Sales on the Euro (EUR). However, EUR/USD is down 0.2% near 1.1780.