Eurozone: Recovery will continue, despite Delta variant – Rabobank

“The main risk to the short-term outlook stems from the highly contagious Delta variant which has been slowing the phasing out of lockdown measures and has already even caused governments to rollback relaxations and tighten international travel restrictions.”

“The recovery in the services sector should be sustained in the coming quarters, on the back of rising vaccination rates and the accompanying gradual return to normal (58% of the EU population has had at least one shot and 48% is fully vaccinated). In addition, uninterrupted strong order books in the manufacturing sector, improving global trade and the Next Generation EU support the outlook. Furthermore, the ECB Bank Lending Survey suggests that demand for business loans in the Euro area is starting to be more driven by investment intentions again, rather than building liquidity buffers, after this was disrupted by the pandemic.”

The Eurozone registered a GDP growth of 2% during the second quarter after two quarters of contraction. The reopening of Eurozone economies since end Q1/early Q2 has spurred economic activity, point out Rabobank analysts. They see the main risk to the short-term outlook steming from the highly contagious Delta variant.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.