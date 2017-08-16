Eurozone Q2 flash GDP growth bettered expectations on yearly basis

Eurozone Q2 flash GDP growth bettered expectations on yearly basisBy Dhwani Mehta
The Eurozone economy advanced 0.5% on quarter in the three months to June of 2017, same as that see in the previous period and matching market expectations of a 0.6% expansion, the preliminary flash estimate showed on Wednesday.
On annualized basis, the bloc’s economy expanded by 2.2%, when compared to 2.1% previous and beat forecasts of 2.1% growth.
