Eurozone Preliminary HICP inflation rises to 2.3% YoY in November, as expected

The Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased at an annual rate of 2.3% in November after reporting a 2.0% growth in October, the official data released by Eurostat showed Friday. The reading matched the market forecast of 2.3% in the reported period.
The Core HICP rose 2.8% YoY in November, a tad quicker than the 2.7% increase in October and met the 2.8% estimate.
On a monthly basis, the bloc’s HICP dropped 0.3% in November compared to October’s 0.3% acceleration. The core HICP inflation came in at -0.6% MoM in the same period versus October’s 0.2%.
The European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target is 2.0%. The old continent’s HICP inflation data significantly impacts the market’s pricing of the ECB's future interest rate cuts.
Key details from the Eurozone inflation report (via Eurostat)
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (3.9%, compared with 4.0% in October), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.9% in October), non-energy industrial goods (0.7%, compared with 0.5% in October) and energy (-1.9%, compared with -4.6% in October).
EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone inflation report
Mixed Eurozone inflation data have little to no impact on the Euro, with EUR/USD defending bids near 1.0560 as of writing. The pair is up 0.05% on the day.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.86%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.35%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.86%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.33%
|-0.17%
|GBP
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.90%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.35%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|0.86%
|0.86%
|0.90%
|0.76%
|0.77%
|0.50%
|0.65%
|CAD
|0.11%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|-0.76%
|0.01%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.77%
|-0.01%
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|0.35%
|0.33%
|0.35%
|-0.50%
|0.24%
|0.27%
|0.14%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.21%
|-0.65%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|-0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0550 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day at around 1.0550 in the European session. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation rose to 2.3% in November from 2% in October, as expected. Financial markets in the US will close early on Friday.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD retains some follow-through positive traction above 1.2700 in European trading on Friday, sitting close to a two-week top. Broad-based US Dollar weakness, improving risk appetite and thin market condtions continue to aid the pair's recovery.
Gold price eases off weekly highs, remains above $2,650
Gold price has eased from the weely highs but holds moderate gains above $2,650 in the European session on Friday. Gold price builds on this week's goodish rebound from the $2,600 neighborhood. US President-elect Trump's tariff plans, Russia-Ukraine geopolitical risks and dovish Fed bets power the bright metal.
Bitcoin attempts for the $100K mark
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its recovery and nears the $100K mark on Friday after facing a healthy correction this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed above their key resistance levels, indicating a rally in the upcoming days.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.