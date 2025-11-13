Eurozone Industrial Production rose 0.2% MoM in September vs. 1.1% decline in August

The Eurozone industrial sector activity expanded in September after contracting in August, according to the latest data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.

Industrial output in the old continent increased 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in September, slower than the market forecast of 0.7%. In August, the economic data declined by 1.1%, revised lower from 1.2%.

Annually, Eurozone Industrial Production rose steadily by 1.2% in the same period, slower than estimates of 2.1%.

FX Implications

EUR/USD trades 0.2% higher to near 1.1635 during the European trading session on Thursday.