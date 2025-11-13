Eurozone Industrial Production rose 0.2% MoM in September vs. 1.1% decline in August
The Eurozone industrial sector activity expanded in September after contracting in August, according to the latest data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.
Industrial output in the old continent increased 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in September, slower than the market forecast of 0.7%. In August, the economic data declined by 1.1%, revised lower from 1.2%.
Annually, Eurozone Industrial Production rose steadily by 1.2% in the same period, slower than estimates of 2.1%.
FX Implications
EUR/USD trades 0.2% higher to near 1.1635 during the European trading session on Thursday.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|-0.49%
|-0.17%
|-0.31%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.17%
|-0.25%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.21%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.27%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.17%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.32%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|-0.42%
|-0.10%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|0.49%
|0.25%
|0.27%
|0.32%
|0.42%
|0.31%
|0.21%
|NZD
|0.17%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.10%
|-0.31%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|0.31%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|0.25%
|-0.21%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
